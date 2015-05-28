A look at the timeline of what happened to a wealthy family who was killed in Washington

On May 14, firefighters responded to a mansion fire in a Washington neighborhood near the vice president's official residence. Inside, they found the bodies of 46-year-old Savvas Savopoulos, his 47-year-old wife, Amy; their son, Philip; and housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa. Three of the four had been stabbed or bludgeoned, police said.

Daron Dylon Wint, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths, authorities said. Here's a look at what happened in the hours before the fire.

MAY 13

3 p.m. — Housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa is supposed to leave for the day, according to a second housekeeper, Nelitza Gutierrez.

5:30 p.m. — Amy Savopoulos calls her husband, telling him to come home to watch their 10-year-old son because she has plans, Gutierrez says.

9:30 p.m. — Savvas Savopoulos calls Gutierrez' phone and leaves her a flustered-sounding voicemail. She doesn't notice it until the next morning. Though Savopoulos had indicated earlier that his wife was going out, in the voicemail he said she is sick in bed and another housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa, is staying overnight. He also says in the voicemail that Figueroa's cellphone is dead and the family doesn't have a charger for it, which Gutierrez says is odd.

___

MAY 14

Morning — At some point, Figueroa's husband, Bernardo Alfaro, goes to the house and knocks on the door, but no one answers. While there, Alfaro told WJLA-TV that Savvas Savopoulos called his cellphone and told him that Amy had gone to the hospital and Figueroa had accompanied her.

"My feeling was that somebody was inside," Alfaro said. He continued trying to call his wife and got no answer.

9:30 a.m. — Gutierrez receives a text message from Amy Savopoulos' cellphone saying "I am making sure you do not come today." Gutierrez says she calls Amy Savopoulos immediately, but the call goes to voicemail. She texts her and doesn't get a response.

10:30 a.m. — The family's 2008 blue Porsche 911 is last seen at the home, D.C. police Chief Cathy Lanier said. Later in the day, it is found torched in a parking lot in New Carrollton, Maryland, about 13 miles from the Savopoulos house.

1:30 p.m. — D.C. Fire and EMS responds to a call for a fire on Woodland Drive and find the bodies inside the home. They immediately suspect someone may have intentionally set the house on fire.

___

WEDNESDAY

— Police announce a suspect in the slayings: Daron Dylon Wint.

___

THURSDAY

— Police say Wint may be in Brooklyn, New York.