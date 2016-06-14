Expand / Collapse search
911 calls released in children's suffocation by mother

By | Associated Press
    This photo made available by the Broward County Jail shows Sophia Hines, who was booked Thursday, June 9, 2016. Hines, from Philadelphia, is accused of killing her 7-month-old son and 3-year-old daughter during a visit to South Florida. She is charged with two counts of premeditated murder. (Broward County Jail via AP) (The Associated Press)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities have released new details from a 911 call made last week by the cousin of a Philadelphia woman who admitted to suffocating her two children during a visit to Florida.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/1roc5jT) reports that in the eight-minute call released Monday by Miramar police, Neisha Nettleford made told the operator, "Honestly, I think they are dead."

Nettleford made the call last Wednesday, the same day the children were suffocated. She called police after Hines contacted her and told her to come home.

Nettleford said she was scared and would not go inside the house. Hines' lawyer said that Hines had postpartum depression and was off her medication the day of the suffocations.

Hines has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder. She remained in Broward County Jail on Tuesday.