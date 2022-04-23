Expand / Collapse search
80-year-old homeowner shoots, kills would-be armed robber: police

The intruder was also armed, police said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
An 80-year-old Michigan man was released from police custody after it was determined he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an armed man who intended to rob his home Thursday, police said.

The elderly man sprung into action to defend himself and his belongings after a 31-year-old armed intruder entered the Flint Township residence just before 9 p.m., WNEM-TV reported.

A Michigan State Police vehicle sits parked outside Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on September 27, 2019.  (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The 80-year-old confronted the 31-year-old in the home before shooting and killing him, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
 

