7 victims in Brownsville, Texas, remain hospitalized after SUV plowed into crowd outside migrant center

Several victims remain hospitalized after the driver of an SUV crashed into a crowd of pedestrians who were waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant center in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, authorities said.

Of the 10 victims who were hospitalized following the crash, seven remained in the hospital as of Monday, the Brownsville Police Department told FOX News Digital on Tuesday.

A Range Rover struck 18 people outside Brownsville's Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community, killing eight.

Jackson Duarte, a 30-year-old Venezuelan migrant, said three people he met at the shelter were among the victims; two of them died while a third is in the hospital with a missing limb.

While law enforcement and shelter officials have not made public the identities of the victims, police said the victims were all male and several were from Venezuela.

On Monday, police identified 34-year-old George Alvarez as the driver of the SUV.

Alvarez ran a red light and lost control of the SUV, which flipped onto its side before slamming into the crowd of pedestrians, according to officials. Alvarez allegedly tried to flee the crash scene, but several people held him down to prevent his escape.

Officials are still investigating whether the act was intentional.

Alvarez, who police say has a long rap sheet, was initially charged with reckless driving after being taken into custody Sunday.

On Monday, authorities announced that Alvarez was additionally charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $3.6 million.

Officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.