Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sharks

7-foot shark was eaten by even bigger shark, researchers suspect

Tags from porbeagle shark spent days inside stomach of another animal, scientists say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pregnant 7-foot porbeagle shark appeared to have been eaten by an even larger shark in what researchers believe is the first such evidence of the ocean hunter becoming the hunted.

Researchers captured the porbeagle shark near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in late October 2020 and attached two tracker tags – one mounted on the shark’s dorsal fin to transmit its geolocation and a second tag, called a pop-off satellite archival tag (PSAT), that measures the temperature and shark’s depth in the ocean, scientists wrote in a paper published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

The PSAT is designed to detach from the shark after about a year, but in this case the device popped off after about five months near Bermuda.

"Something had gone very wrong," Brooke Anderson, one of the researchers, told NBC News.

TEENAGER GOING FOR A QUICK SWIM SEVERELY INJURED IN SHARK ATTACK

shark fin

New research suggests that a pregnant 7-foot porbeagle shark was eaten by a much bigger shark in what scientists say is the first such case of its kind. (iStock)

The data collected from the shark showed that in the days before the tag detached, its diving patterns had become erratic. Its temperature readings also increased despite swimming at a deep enough depth that would have made the readings much cooler, according to the study.

Using this data, researchers determined that the tag had spent several days in the stomach of another animal. Mammals like the orca were ruled out due to having warmer temperature readings, so the scientists focused on endothermic sharks.

shortfin mako shark

The scientists believe that a shortfin mako, like the one pictured above, or a white shark could be large enough to eat a porbeagle shark.  (Maddie Meyer Getty Images, File)

"The data presented in this study is, to the best of our knowledge, the first evidence of predation on a porbeagle and provides novel insight into inter-specific interactions for this large, globally vulnerable shark species," the study states.

AUSTRALIAN SURFER SPEAKS OUT AFTER ‘BIGGEST SHARK I’VE EVER SEEN' RIPPED HIS LEG OFF

The researchers surmised that the ocean apex predator had become prey for a bigger shark, of which they say only two are big enough to have eaten the pregnant 7-footer: the white shark and the shortfin mako.

'Fox News Live' gets up close and personal with sharks as safety concerns grown Video

James Sulikowski, director of the Coastal Oregon Marine Experiment Station at Oregon State University who also took part in the research, told USA Today that the study shows the ocean still contains many mysteries that scientists want to solve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It makes us want to study more and learn more about how susceptible other large sharks are to be eaten and who is the top dog out there," he said.