68-year-old Kansas man dies after being involved in road rage attack

A 68-year-old Kansas man involved in what police described as a road rage attack has died.

Gregorio Castillo died March 23. Topeka police announced his death Wednesday.

Castillo, of Topeka, had been hospitalized since Feb. 15 after allegedly being attacked by another man in what police believe was a road rage incident. Details about that attack have not been released.

A GoFundMe page for Castillo said he suffered a brain injury and underwent two surgeries.

Police say they've forwarded the case to the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office to consider charges. The name of the other man allegedly involved in the altercation has not been released.