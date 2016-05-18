5-year-old girl suspended for bringing bubble gun to school

A Colorado elementary school burst a 5-year-old girl’s bubble when it suspended her for bringing a bubble gun to school on Monday, FOX31 reported.

The unidentified kindergartner put the plastic bubble-maker in her backpack when she left for Southeast Elementary School in Brighton. The girl’s mom, Emma, said she was unaware her daughter packed the gun, but she found out later that day when the school called and told Emma to pick up her daughter.

“If they had contacted me and said, ‘Can you make sure this doesn’t happen again? We just want you to be aware,’ I think that would have been a more appropriate way to handle the situation,” Emma told FOX31. “Could we have a warning? It blows bubbles.”

Southeast said in a Tuesday statement that the suspension was “consistent with our district policy.” Southeast said “real or facsimile” weapons could “not only create a potential safety concern” but also cause distractions.

“I don’t want her to miss out on class,” Emma said. “That’s a silly reason not to go to school.”