5 shot at crowded Texas coronavirus party in park: police

At least five people were reportedly shot Sunday night at a Texas park that was the site of a 600-person party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing police.

Two of the victims were critically injured. The others suffered non-life threatening injuries, the newspaper reported.

Witnesses told police that about 30 shots rang out after fireworks were set off at the park.

Fort Worth parks are open, but the city has urged people to remain socially distant at the green spaces, according to the city’s website.

Dramatic video posted to Twitter shows people scattering from the park as numerous gunshots can be heard. Police sirens can also be heard in the clip.

Witness Adrian Gallardo, who lives across the street from the park, told the newspaper that “people [were] running everywhere” after the shots were fired.