3-week-old Georgia girl dies after dog bites her head: police

A 3-week-old Georgia girl died Tuesday hours after she was bitten on her head by the family's dog, police said.

The encounter happened around 2 p.m. in the family's Gainesville home in northwestern Georgia, according to to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies who were on the scene said the family's dog -- a husky mixed -- entered a bedroom where the infant was resting and bit her on the head.

Hall County Fire Services rushed the infant to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she later died, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Hall County Animal Control took custody of the dog, the report said.

The child's identity was not released. No charges have been filed.