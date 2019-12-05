Three UPS drivers robbed in California in separate incidents; search underway for 2 suspects, police say

A manhunt was underway in Northern California on Thursday night for two suspects who allegedly robbed three United Parcel Service drivers at gunpoint this week in separate incidents.

The suspects, armed with a handgun, demanded the drivers in each robbery open the door to their delivery trucks before grabbing several packages and fleeing in a black Honda, the San Jose Police Department said, according to KRON-TV.

All three robberies happened within 10 miles of each other in San Jose.

The first robbery was on Tuesday evening and the other two were within 45 minutes of each other Wednesday evening, KRON reported.

Surveillance video obtained by KPIX-TV shows the driver in the latest robbery lying facedown on the street as his truck is robbed.

“To even think that maybe that person was following the truck driver and [this week being] Cyber Monday ... ,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told the station. “These are scary days. People are getting desperate.”

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

