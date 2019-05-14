3 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at St. Louis home

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left three dead and two others wounded in a St. Louis home.

Police Chief John Hayden says police arrived around 9 p.m. Monday and spoke to one victim on the porch of a home and then found the other victims inside. Police say one of the wounded men is in critical condition after being shot in the head, while the other survivor is in serious condition with a leg wound.

Authorities didn't immediately release the victims' names, describing them only as black males in their 20s and 30s. No information was provided about a suspect or motive.

The shooting took place inside an area where the chief pledged to focus crime-fighting resources starting in 2018.