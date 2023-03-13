Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

3 AZ police officers injured in fight with man who refused to leave a coffee shop

The suspect squeezed an officer’s hand with enough force to break bones in Arizona

Associated Press
Three Mesa police officers have been injured while fighting a man who refused to leave a coffee shop, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Saturday and said 21-year-old Tegan Williams refused to leave when asked by police, who used a stun gun on him before a six-minute fight ensued.

As Williams was being arrested, he allegedly squeezed an officer’s hand with such force to break bones and require surgery to repair.

Tegan Williams, 21, fought and injured three officers after refusing to leave a coffee shop in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.

Police said another officer was kicked while apparently unconscious while a third officer needed X-rays on his injured hand.

Williams is jailed on a $100,000 bond and is facing charges that include aggravated assault-disfigurement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal damage, according to police.

It was unclear Sunday if Williams has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.