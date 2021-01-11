2nd person in California possibly swept out to sea during high surf advisory

A San Jose man remained missing on Monday after he was swept out to sea off the Point Bonita Lighthouse trail near the San Francisco Bay entrance, the National Park Service said.

The man, who was described as being in his 30s, was swept away after going off the trail to climb down some cliffs and got trapped by high surf.

The missing man was with two friends Sunday afternoon when they scrambled down cliffs below the Point Bonita Lighthouse area, said Julian Espinoza, spokesman for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The friends were also swept away but got back to shore and called 911.

Dangerous high surf conditions in Northern California over the weekend prompted some rescues elsewhere.

A dozen children in a sailing course were rescued Sunday after several sailboats capsized in the Santa Cruz Harbor. All the children, who were wearing lifejackets, were scooped out of the cold water and not injured.

"We just warmed up some kids in the back of some ambulances, we didn’t transport anybody and we handed them off to their parents," Daniel Kline, a battalion chief with the Santa Cruz Fire Department, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was a very fortunate outcome."

MISSING FLORIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN PARK, SEARCH FOR GIRLFRIEND CONTINUES: DEPUTIES

But a Redwood City-area woman was missing Monday after a large wave pulled her and her husband from the rocks at Pescadero State Beach on Sunday afternoon. First responders said they appeared to be fishing or looking for mussels.

The husband made it to shore and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Rosemerry Blankswade, a spokeswoman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, told the Chronicle.

In Sonoma County last week, a powerful ocean wave swept a family of four out to sea. Two children are still missing, and their father died after trying to save them. The mother made it back to shore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted that high astronomical tides, also known as "King Tides," along with larger than normal waves will result in minor coastal flooding Monday and again Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.