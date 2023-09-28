Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire

2nd New Hampshire man charged with manslaughter in 2022 death of 2-year-old boy exposed to fentanyl

The father of the boy was also indicted earlier this year in the NH death of Ezekiel Cassy

Associated Press
A second New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy who was exposed to fentanyl.

Ezekiel Cassy died in October 2022 in Manchester. His father, Claudy Cassy, 36, was indicted earlier this year on 17 charges, including manslaughter, child endangerment and a slew of drug offenses, and is set to go on trial in December.

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

New Hampshire man Idris Terrell, 30, has been charged with manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of 2-year-old Ezekiel Cassy.

In court documents released Tuesday, Idris Terrell, 30, also is accused of recklessly causing the toddler’s death by actinng in concert with Cassy. He was charged with manslaughter and reckless conduct.

No attorney is listed for Terrell in court documents. Cassy’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message.