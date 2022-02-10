Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

2 Washington state deputies shot while responding to neighbors' dispute

The suspect surrendered to police and was in custody, authorities said

Associated Press
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot Thursday after responding to a dispute where neighbors were shouting at each other in eastern Whatcom County.

The deputies were both taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies have responded to numerous collisions from black ice conditions this afternoon.

Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies have responded to numerous collisions from black ice conditions this afternoon. (Whatcom County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

Deputies were called to the Peaceful Valley area after 4 p.m. They arrived and reportedly tried to speak with a man who had a shotgun. As they attempted to speak from the street with the man, Slater said both deputies were shot.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted shortly after 6:09 p.m. that "the subject has now surrendered and is in custody."

A Whatcom County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Sept. 27, 2021. 

A Whatcom County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Sept. 27, 2021.  (Whatcom County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

