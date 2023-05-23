2 teens killed by Union Pacific train while walking on tracks in central Arkansas

Two teenagers have died after being struck by a train while walking on the tracks near a park in a central Arkansas town.

Liam Harrison and Charlie Elliott, both 16, died in Cabot on Saturday evening, police told local news outlets.

Officers said they found one of the dead teens laying on the side of the double-tracked Union Pacific Railroad line, while the other teen was found under the train, which stopped after a strike indicator was triggered.

PILOT DIES IN ARKANSAS PLANE CRASH

The pair were found near a large park that includes baseball and soccer fields in the town about 25 miles northeast of Little Rock. There are no rail crossings in the area.

A witness told Cabot police that the boys moved to the northbound tracks when they encountered a southbound train on the tracks closest to the park. But the witness said a northbound train was also approaching, and the northbound train stopped shortly thereafter, apparently after hitting the boys.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Train crew members were not injured. Union Pacific, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said it is working with local authorities.