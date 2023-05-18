Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas
Published

Pilot dies in Arkansas plane crash

AK pilot was the only person onboard the plane when the crash occurred

Associated Press
The pilot of a small plane was killed Wednesday when the aircraft crashed in northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Lt. Rick Jensen of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about 12:30 p.m. from someone saying they heard a plane sputter and crash in the southern part of the county, KARK-TV reported. Jensen said helicopter crews located the crash site Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 plane left University-Oxford Airport in Mississippi earlier Wednesday. The FAA said the plane's wreckage was found at 3:46 p.m.

Arkansas Fox News graphic

A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Arkansas. The pilot was the only person on the plane when it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane and suffered fatal injuries. The victim's name has not been released.