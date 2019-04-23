Expand / Collapse search
New York
2 NYPD officers suspended due to alleged slow response during horrific ax attack, report says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Two NYPD officers were reportedly suspended for allegedly not taking “appropriate action” during a gruesome ax attack that left one woman dead and another seriously injured.

The officers, neither of whom were identified, allegedly waited too long before going into the Brooklyn apartment where the hacking took place, NBC New York reported Tuesday. The cops didn’t immediately take action because the scene was outside their jurisdiction, the New York Post reported, citing a claim under NYPD review.

Jerry Brown, 34, was charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly chopping his girlfriend Angela Valle, and her pregnant friend Samantha Rivera, with an ax Saturday.

Jerry Brown, 34, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly chopping his girlfriend, Angela Valle (right), and her pregnant friend Savannah Rivera, with an ax at an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday (Facebook)

Police found Rivera partially decapitated with her fingers severed at the grisly scene. Valle called an Uber to take her to the hospital after the attack left gashes on her head, chest, arms, stomach and throat, according to the New York Post. The Uber driver then called 911, and Valle, 21, informed medics before losing consciousness that her boyfriend was the attacker.

Brown is said to suffer from mental health issues and told PIX 11 News before being arrested that he is schizophrenic, bipolar and paranoid. He said he was trying to get medication from a hospital, and that he did not remember the attack. When he learned that his girlfriend was fighting for her life, he began to cry while speaking to reporters over the phone.

Brown allegedly purchased the ax at a Florama Hardware store about two weeks ago, employees said. They added that he asked 39-year-old worker Udi Amrussi if he could sharpen the ax for him, but the man refused.

Police found the ax covered in blood and tossed in a trash compactor at the Bushwick Houses, where the attack took place.

Fox News' Anna Hopkins contributed to this report.

