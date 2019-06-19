2 New York cops who saved teen from suicide struggled with shotgun: report

Two New York City police officers sprang into action to save a teen’s life Monday after the distraught 19-year-old pressed a shotgun to his chin.

The officers grabbed the weapon before the teen was able to harm himself. The gun went off in the struggle but no one was hit, The New York Daily News reported. The unidentified teen's mother alerted police that her son was in the stairwell of their Manhattan building with the gun.

“This is the loaded shotgun that heroic cops grabbed away from a distraught individual who had it pressed against his chin,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan wrote in a tweet about the incident. “@NYPD34PCT officers knew the danger, didn’t hesitate — and saved a life. Well done!”

The teen was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal weapon possession, The Daily News reported.

For help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).