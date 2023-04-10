Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

2 men in Arizona go missing in hazardous portion of river

The Phoenix Fire Department deployed search parties without success

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phoenix Fire Department crews searched a mile up and down a dangerous portion of the Salt River for two men who reportedly yelled for help and then went missing Sunday morning.

By mid-afternoon, the fire department turned over the scene to the Phoenix Police Department. There was no sign of the two men as of just before 4 p.m. PST.

Initial reports from witnesses said the men may have been on a kayak, paddle board or boogie board, but those details were uncertain, fire department spokesperson Scott Douglas said in an emailed statement.

MISSING MINNESOTA MOM MADELINE KINGSBURY'S FAMILY FEARED FOUL PLAY WHEN SHE DISAPPEARED AFTER DAY CARE DROP-OFF

Arizona’s Phoenix Fire Department unsuccessfully searched for two men who went missing in a hazardous portion of Salt River Sunday. 

Arizona’s Phoenix Fire Department unsuccessfully searched for two men who went missing in a hazardous portion of Salt River Sunday. 

ABC15 Arizona reported that a person ran for help and came back, but by then, two men were out of sight.

Multiple search parties deployed without success, the city’s fire department said in a statement. The disappearance happened in a portion of the river considered "dangerous" and closed for recreation, according to the department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We urge all people to remain out of the water due to the potential life safety hazard that this swift water presents," Douglas said in a statement.

The city's police department turned over all inquiries to the fire department.