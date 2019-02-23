2 killed after small plane crashes, catches fire at Massachusetts airport: police

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire Saturday afternoon at a Massachusetts airport, officials said.

Authorities arrived at the scene, at Mansfield Airport, about 12:36 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

The Mansfield Fire Department were working to put out the flames, police said. The plane was a Cessna 172, officials said.

A photo from the crash site showed the plane sitting nose down on the ground. Fire officials could be seen as well.

An investigator will be on the site early Sunday to examine the aircraft, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesman told The Associated Press.

Police initially said it wasn’t clear how many people were aboard. However, a later update said the crash had "resulted in two fatalities.”

The airport is about 45 miles south of Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.