Washington

2 dead after Washington State Patrol trooper T-bones Prius at intersection, sheriff's office says

The fatal WA car crash is under investigation

Associated Press
Published
Two people were killed in a car crash with a Washington State Patrol trooper just west of Seattle, authorities said Saturday evening. The trooper was not seriously injured in the Saturday crash, but was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The Mason County Coroner identified the two killed as Washington residents Charles Ferree, 72, and Deolia Blandford, 49, on Sunday.

SEATTLE-AREA OFFICIALS WANT 'NO LOCKS, NO CELLS' FOR JUVENILE OFFENDERS AMID RISE IN TEEN CRIME

The trooper, who has not been identified, was driving on U.S. 101 with emergency lights and sirens on when the trooper T-boned a Toyota Prius at an intersection, said Deputy Matt Colbenson, spokesperson for the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Two people were killed after a Washington State Patrol trooper crashed into their car at an intersection.

Washington State Patrol released a brief statement Saturday about the crash and declined to comment, citing the agency's own involvement in the case.

The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.