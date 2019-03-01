2 day care workers charged after video shows child thrown

Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

St. Louis County prosecutors filed felony child abuse charges Thursday against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Wilma Brown. The incident occurred Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool.

The child sustained a head gash requiring seven stitches. A warrant has been issued for Brown's arrest.

Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Ariana Silver for an incident on Feb. 27 also allegedly captured by surveillance video.

Charging documents say Silver squeezed a 4-year-old girl's arm and punctured her skin, and then carried the girl by her foot. Silver is jailed on $50,000 bond.

The center's attorney says both women have been fired and the center has an "exemplary" record.