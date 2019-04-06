Gunfire at family gathering in Chicago wounds at least 6, including 2 children

An 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were among at least six victims in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening that targeted a family party in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

The shots were fired just before 6:30 p.m. from a red Chevrolet Equinox, Chicago police said.

Both children were rushed to a hospital where they were in stable condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police. The 8-year-old boy was shot in his back and chest, and the girl was shot in a shin, authorities said.

The four adult victims included a 29-year-old woman shot in a shoulder and her chest, a 42-year-old man shot twice in a hip, a 23-year-old man hit in a foot, and a 28-year-old man wounded in a shoulder, police said.

The adult victims were all rushed to hospitals, where all were stabilized except for the woman, who was listed in critical condition, the paper reported.

The scene provided little physical evidence for investigators, who were reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras, the Sun-Times reported.

Witnesses were not cooperating with officers, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. Some witnesses told FOX32 Chicago the event was a baby shower, but police only confirmed it was a "family gathering."