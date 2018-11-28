6 dead, including 4 children, in rural Indiana house fire

Six people, including four children, were killed in a house fire in rural Indiana early Wednesday and first-responders were forced to stop fighting the blaze in order to replenish their water supply since the home was in a non-hydrated area, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported.

The victims were trapped in the fire that began at around 1:50 a.m. in Logansport, about 80 miles north of Indianapolis, the report said.

Two adults, a male and female, managed to make it out and were rushed to the hospital; their condition was not immediately known.

“It’s pretty numbing when initial dispatch is telling us people are entrapped in the structure and they’re saying multiple people,” Cass County Fire Lt. Steve Krispen told Fox 59.

The report said that the house was located in a rural, non-hydrated area, so first-responders had to transport water to fight the blaze. Crews ran out of water within five minutes and had to stop fighting the fire until more they retrieved more water, the report said.

The coroner on scene said the fire marshal is on his way to help determine the cause and origin of the fire, according to the report.

“We’re probably going to have to wait until daytime and stuff to get heavy equip in here and make sure the structure is safe enough for us to go in there and do recovery of the individuals that are in here,” Krispen told the station.