What we know about the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. What we know about the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect

2. Former WHCA president calls out 'disturbing' claims from liberals on the shooting

3. Trump admits he slowed Secret Service evacuation to see what happened



MAJOR HEADLINES

DIPLOMATIC PITCH — Iran gives new deal to US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, bring an end to the war. Continue reading …

CHANGE OF TUNE — Steve Kerr admits he was 'wrong' on Hong Kong, regrets calling Trump a ‘buffoon.’ Continue reading …

BETWEEN THE LINES — Mamdani unveils racial equity plan that expert warns is even worse than it seems. Continue reading …

HISTORIC TRIP — Each stop on King Charles, Queen Camilla's US visit: Here's where they're traveling. Continue reading …

THAT SETTLES IT — Archaeologists crack 'Spanish Roanoke' mystery with haunting find from doomed colony. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

ROYAL REUNION — King Charles heads to Trump White House as America marks 250 years since breaking from the crown. Continue reading …

MIXED SIGNALS — GOP governor hopeful's Trump-backed pitch meets an awkward paper trail inside candidate’s own company. Continue reading …

'FAILED THOSE KIDS' — California gov hopeful Xavier Becerra haunted by migrant children scandal from HHS tenure. Continue reading …

TASTELESS TOAST — Dem-owned brewery celebrates DC dinner attack with 'free beer day' post. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

SECURITY SHAKEUP — Lawmaker questions hotel metal detector setup at Correspondent's Dinner. Continue reading …

TRUST IN TATTERS — MS NOW hosts call out 'disturbing' left-wing theories WHCD shooting was 'false flag.' Continue reading …

ROAST GONE WRONG — Late-night host's vile jabs at the First Lady preceded dinner shooting chaos. Continue reading …

REGRETFUL WORDS — CNN commentator said Trump 'wants us dead' minutes before WH dinner shooting scare. Continue reading …

OPINION

ARTHUR HERMAN — Trump has Iran on the ropes — and critics still don’t get his edge. Continue reading …

ERICH PRATT — Virginia senators want to inflict their tyrannical gun strategy on entire country. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

GUT CHECK — Bacteria in your mouth may travel to the gut and trigger stomach cancer. Continue reading …

SET THE 'STANDARD' — Super Bowl champion Monte Coleman dead at 68. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on baseball bests and restaurant revamps. Take the quiz here …

HOLY HARVEST — Questions raised after study detects carrots, melons on Jesus' 'burial shroud.' Continue reading …

PORK IN THE ROAD — Traffic police chase runaway pig. See video ...

WATCH

TODD BLANCHE — WHCD shooting should be wake-up call for Congress to fund DHS. See video …

ASRA NOMANI — Suspect in WHCD operated and lived in an ecosystem that too him from nerdy geek to attacker. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as we explore how adaptive artificial intelligence is reshaping education and what it means for the future of classroom learning. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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