19 teenagers arrested following disturbance that shut down Chicago shopping mall

Nineteen teenagers have been arrested following a disturbance that shut down a Chicago shopping mall and left two people with minor injuries.

Chicago police spokeswoman Laura Kubiak says the teens arrested Saturday were males and females ranging in age from 13 to 18.

Most are charged with misdemeanor mob action. A 16-year-old is charged with battery of a mall security guard who was trying to evacuate the mall.

Ford City Mall senior general manager John Sarama says the incident wasn't related to an appearance by the boy band Mindless Behavior, which ended about 45 minutes earlier.

Police say a large group of teens started causing chaos inside the mall. The disturbance continued in the parking lot, where some teens climbed on top of cars.