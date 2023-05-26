Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

17-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing Los Angeles Metro bus driver in 'heinous act of violence': Police

The Los Angeles Police Department did not release his name because he is a minor

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stabbing a city bus driver in Los Angeles, California, police said.

"LAPD Chief Moore just announced that the suspect believed to be responsible for last night’s stabbing of an MTA bus driver in Woodland Hills has been arrested and is a 17-year-old minor," Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote in a Twitter post. 

Police did not release his name because he is a minor. 

Chief Michel Moore

Los Angeles Police Department's Chief Michel Moore announced the arrest of a male suspect following the brutal stabbing of a Metro bus driver on Wednesday, May 24.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

Earlier on Thursday, May 25, the LAPD offered $25,000 for information regarding the male suspect who attacked the Metro bus driver on Wednesday, May 24 at approximately 5:15 p.m. with a knife. 

LOS ANGELES METRO BUS OPERATOR STABBED ‘MULTIPLE TIMES’ IN ‘HEINOUS ACT OF VIOLENCE’: POLICE

Police say that the suspect boarded the bus before allegedly getting into an argument with the driver. The pair continued arguing, leading both the bus driver and suspect to exit the bus. The suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the bus driver "multiple times," according to authorities. 

"This heinous act of violence is horrific and the harm done to one of our Metro drivers is tragic," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a statement following the attack. "I join the entire City family in praying for him tonight, and my heart also goes out to his family."

Suspect

LAPD released an image of the suspect who began arguing with a Los Angeles Metro employee and proceeded to stab him multiple times with a knife before disappearing. Police are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

On Thursday, Chief Michel Moore with the LAPD shared that the driver was still in critical condition following his injuries that were described as "beyond life-threatening." 

After the attack, paramedics transferred him to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, police said Wednesday.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.