Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego

17 plead not guilty in San Diego after biker gang Hells Angels allegedly attacked 3 Black men

According to a hate crime indictment, a Hells Angels leader stabbed a victim in the chest in CA

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seventeen people pleaded not guilty Monday to various charges involving an attack on three Black men by members of the Hells Angels biker gang in San Diego this year, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said.

The victims, ages 19, 20 and 21, were suddenly chased and attacked in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood on June 6, subjected to a racial epithet and told they didn't belong there, prosecutors said in a news release.

One escaped injury by running, another was punched, kicked and knocked unconscious, and the third was stabbed in the chest by a Hells Angels leader after being beaten by other bikers but survived, prosecutors said.

HELLS ANGELS FOUNDER REPORTEDLY SUES HBO OVER BIKER SERIES

hells angels clothing on table

Hells Angels clothing is shown at a news conference on Sept. 25, 2023, in San Diego, following the announcement of the grand jury indictments of 17 defendants tied to an attack against three Black men.  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

On Sept. 13, a grand jury indicted 14 people for allegedly taking part in the assault, including an allegation that it was carried out in association with a criminal street gang. The grand jury included hate crime allegations against 11 of the defendants.

The most serious charge, attempted murder, was brought against the alleged gang leader accused of the stabbing. The grand jury added three more defendants on charges of being accessories after the fact for allegedly helping to drive the leader away from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In San Diego County, we cannot, and will not tolerate violence and racism of any nature, much less crimes like this hateful, vicious, and unprovoked attack," District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

All 17 defendants were arrested on Sept. 21. They entered pleas Monday during their arraignments on an array of charges that carry possible sentences ranging from three years to life in prison. Trial was set for Nov. 14.