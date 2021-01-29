Expand / Collapse search
11 Fort Bliss soldiers ingest unknown substance; 2 in critical condition: reports

All of the soldiers remained under observation by medical staff, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Two soldiers at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, were in critical condition Thursday after ingesting an unknown substance during a training exercise, according to reports.

Nine other soldiers also ingested the substance, KFOX 14 of El Paso reported.

All of the soldiers remained under observation by medical staff, the station reported.

An entrance is seen at Fort Bliss in Texas. (Getty Images)

No further details were immediately available.

Army officials said more information would be released when it becomes available, the El Paso Times reported.

