102-year-old woman dons hazmat suit to vote by mail

102-year-old Bea Lumpkin donned a hazmat suit to cast her mail-in ballot on Thursday.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which Lumpkin was a member of, tweeted, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"

100-YEAR-OLD CORONAVIRUS SURVIVORS SHARE THEIR LONGEVITY SECRETS

Older voters turn out for elections more than any other age group. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 71% of Americans 65 years or older voted in 2016, which is far more than the 46% of 18-to-29-year-olds who voted in the last presidential election.

Lumpkin appears to go the extra mile though. The Chicago Teachers Union posted on Facebook in March 2019 about her protesting at the Chicago International Charter School headquarters at the spry age of 100.

Centenarians have been the first ones to step up and do their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USA Today profiled a 101-year-old Florida woman earlier this year who used her sewing talents to make face masks for people who need them.

KSTP reported in August that 100-year-old World War II veteran Micky Nelson walked 100 miles to raise funds for coronavirus food programs.