Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

102-year-old woman dons hazmat suit to vote by mail

Older Americans vote more than any other age group

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Ohio advocacy groups call for more ballot drop boxes in rural counties ahead of electionVideo

Ohio advocacy groups call for more ballot drop boxes in rural counties ahead of election

Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, joins ‘America’s News HQ.’

102-year-old Bea Lumpkin donned a hazmat suit to cast her mail-in ballot on Thursday.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which Lumpkin was a member of, tweeted, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"

102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot.

102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. (Chicago Teachers Union)

100-YEAR-OLD CORONAVIRUS SURVIVORS SHARE THEIR LONGEVITY SECRETS

Older voters turn out for elections more than any other age group. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 71% of Americans 65 years or older voted in 2016, which is far more than the 46% of 18-to-29-year-olds who voted in the last presidential election.

Lumpkin appears to go the extra mile though. The Chicago Teachers Union posted on Facebook in March 2019 about her protesting at the Chicago International Charter School headquarters at the spry age of 100.

Centenarians have been the first ones to step up and do their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USA Today profiled a 101-year-old Florida woman earlier this year who used her sewing talents to make face masks for people who need them.

KSTP reported in August that 100-year-old World War II veteran Micky Nelson walked 100 miles to raise funds for coronavirus food programs.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Trending in US