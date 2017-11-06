Expand / Collapse search
$10,000 reward in case of mystery boy, 'Little Jacob,' found dead on Texas beach

The Galveston Police Department released a sketch of a young boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach on Friday.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the FBI and police in Galveston, Texas, for information about the family of a young child whose body turned up on a beach in Galveston in late October.

Authorities Monday gave the boy a name — “Little Jacob” — and said the focus of their investigation is the identification and location of relatives who were caring for the unidentified boy.

He’s Hispanic, weighed about 30 pounds, 3 feet tall and between 3 and 5 years old.

Houston-based FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ed Michel said it’s heartbreaking no one has come forward to identify the child or offer clues about what happened to him.

Galveston Police Captain Josh Schirard said someone has to know who his relatives are and who the child is.

Fox News previously reported that authorities said there have been no children reported missing in Galveston.

“This is an extremely unusual case for Galveston Island, and the circumstances surrounding this death grow more and more suspicious as time goes on,” the department wrote on its Facebook page last month.

The Galveston Police Department requests that anyone with information call 409-765-3776.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.