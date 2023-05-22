Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

1 dead in Maine senior apartment building fire

Several ME residents were taken to the hospital following the fire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person died and others were injured when a floor of an apartment building for senior residents caught fire on Monday morning, authorities in Maine said.

The fire took place in a multistory apartment tower in the central Maine city of Waterville. 

One person died and several others were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

MAINE HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRM FIRST POWASSAN VIRUS DEATH, CASE THIS YEAR

Maine Fox News graphic

A fire at an apartment building in Waterville, Maine, led to the death of one person and multiple other injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A representative for Waterville Fire-Rescue said there was no information available about the cause or origin of the fire on Monday morning. The conditions of the people injured in the fire were also not available.


 