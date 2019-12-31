Woman on Walt Disney World ferry rescued after jumping into lagoon, officials say

A woman onboard a Walt Disney World ferryboat was rescued after she appeared to intentionally jump into the Seven Seas Lagoon in a reported suicide attempt, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 56-year-old unnamed woman was aboard the ferry, which transports guests to and from the park’s Magic Kingdom on the Seven Seas Lagoon, when she leaped off at around 7 p.m.

According to reports, a rescue unit found her and took her to a local hospital where she was treated for injuries. She will also undergo a mental evaluation. The woman was traveling on the ferry with people she knew, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

It was unknown if the woman was heading to or from the park that evening.

According to some on Twitter, who claimed to have been on the boat at the time, the woman jumped from the top deck of the ferry into the lagoon.

A Disney spokesperson directed questions to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office when contacted by Fox News.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer was not immediately available for comment.