Woman rips into 'stupid showers at hotels' and those responsible for designing them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A thread on Reddit has gone viral as a woman is criticizing the designers, installers and others responsible for "the stupid showers at hotels," saying she cannot step into a shower today while traveling and not "be blasted by cold water that gets my head wet."

Over 6,000 people reacted to the post to date and nearly 1,000 comments have come in, with commenters sharing their own frustrations about the hotel travel experience.

"Who designs the stupid showers at hotels?" the woman wrote in her post on social media, addressing her note to "male hotel room designers."

FLIGHT PASSENGERS COMPLAIN ABOUT MASKLESS COUGHING ON BOARD AS SUMMER TRAVEL HEATS UP

She wrote, "I’m a woman. I don’t wash my hair every day. Please give me a way to turn on the shower without having to get in and be blasted by cold water that gets my head wet."

She also said, "I miss shower curtains, and now we have glass walls that don’t move."

She closed her post with, "Signed, A Traveler with Loyalty Status."

In an edit, she later added, "Wow, the number of times I have been called bleeping feminist (or worse) on this post is kinda s-----. I have no problem being a feminist, thank you."

MAJOR AIRLINE HOLDING FLIGHTS TO ACCOMMODATE FLYERS WITH CONNECTIONS

The woman then offered more context.

"The start of this was a conversation I had with a male colleague who has opened eight hotels (under different flags), and he had never considered that not all people wash their hair every day," she wrote.

"We also talked about rain showerheads," she wrote, "and [the] lack of other amenities geared toward women travelers."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

People who responded to the post shared their own ideas for improving the hotel room experience.

"I want a door on my shower."

"Please make sure there are hooks in the bathroom," wrote one person.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Wrote another person, "I want a shower that is fully enclosed so that I’m not cold and there isn’t water all over the floor after the shower! I also want counter space to set [up] my toiletries! Is that so hard?"

Said another commenter, "Expensive hotel doesn't mean great shower design."

Another person wrote, "I want a door on my shower."

She added, "In the long run, I am certain the money they saved [by] not putting a door on the shower is wasted in energy costs as I have to turn up the hot water during the shower."

Said another person, "Do not make me climb into the shower to turn the water on. Have the faucet on the same side as entry so we can reach in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And yet another person took this angle: "Hand showers in all showers, please!! Even if someone doesn't need a full handicap room, if they have slight mobility challenges, a hand shower can be so helpful."