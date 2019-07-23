Airline kicks woman off flight for wearing a low-cut bodysuit

A Spanish low-cost airline kicked a woman in a low-cut bodysuit off a flight – but insists she was booted because of her attitude, not her attire, which it deemed to be a swimsuit, according to a report.

The woman and her boyfriend boarded the Vueling flight in Palma, the capital of the Spanish island of Mallorca, on Sunday for a vacation in Barcelona, according to the UK’s Mirror.

When a flight attendant stopped the woman, her friends gave her some clothing to cover up with – but she was still denied access and sent back to the terminal, according to the news outlet.

Her sister posted a sarcastic tweet aimed at the airline.

“Today the wonderful company @vueling has banned my sister from boarding simply by wearing a low-cut body. Several people have left her clothes to ‘cover’ and yet they haven’t let her up,” @olgacrvnts wrote in Spanish and included a video clip of the incident.

In a separate message, she told Vueling that “if you don’t know how to differentiate a body from a swimsuit, it’s your business.”

The Spanish newspaper Ideal.es reported that the woman was wearing a denim mini-skirt on top of the black bodysuit, along with a pair of shorts.

She reportedly jokingly offered to also cover up with a sarong and believes the crew member took offense to the attempt at humor.

The airline replied to the sister on Twitter, saying its travel policy applied to men and women alike “to defend and protect the safety of all passengers on board, to regulate their behavior for the benefit of all.”

And in a statement to the Mirror, it said: “The passenger was wearing a swimsuit. The response given to the handling agent’s request was abusive, this being the only reason why it was decided to call the competent authorities and that she could not fly.”

Other passengers said they hadn’t been offended by the woman’s outfit and that they had seen worse on planes.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.