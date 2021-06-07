Woman assaults deputy at Albany International Airport over delayed flight

Nobody likes not knowing what’s going on at the airport.

An incident allegedly occurred at the Albany International Airport last week after a flight was delayed and then canceled. An agitated passenger reportedly entered a restricted area of the airport and allegedly assaulted an officer.

Passengers who were supposed to depart from the airport on Friday on an Allegiant flight were delayed due to a mechanical issue on the plane, Spectrum News 1 reports. According to reports, the passengers still believed that the flight would still take off and became agitated when they discovered that the flight had been canceled.

The news outlet also reports that several passengers became drunk while waiting for the delayed/canceled flight.

Several passengers became upset that they could access their luggage, News 10 reports. According to the news outlet, a woman named Jamie Ecker followed an Allegiant Air employee into a restricted area of the airport.

According to Spectrum News 1, she was attempting to retrieve her luggage from the plane. She allegedly assaulted an Albany deputy when they were taking her into custody for entering a restricted area.

Albany Sheriff Craig Apple told News 10, "We had an individual—again, who was intoxicated—go into a secure area because of Allegiant Air’s negligence. So Allegiant Air jeopardized the safety and security at the airport. I’m extremely upset about it. We will be taking it up with Allegiant first thing Monday morning."

In a statement obtained by News 10, a spokesperson for the airport said, "The incident unfolded at 9:07 p.m. after an eight-hour delay and eventual cancellation of Allegiant Airlines’ Albany-Nashville flight. Deputies arrested 34-year-old Jamie E. Ecker of Peru, NY after she proceeded to go behind the Allegiant ticket counter and chase after an Allegiant representative to retrieve her luggage. The Allegiant representative failed to allow the security door to the ramp close before proceeding to the ramp. The subject was able to pass through the door before it closed and access the ramp area where she was arrested. This issue is being handled with Allegiant corporate."