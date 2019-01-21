Wisconsin airport closes terminal over 'complete power outage,' tells passengers to stay away

The terminal at Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) in Wisconsin is currently closed after a complete power outage hit the facility Monday morning.

The airport, located in Madison, Wisc., also confirmed that passengers should not travel to the airport until additional information is available, as "flights will be impacted" until power returns.

MSN first shared a report of the outage on Twitter, at 5.48 a.m. local time, simply stating that the airport is investigating the cause.

A follow-up tweet then confirmed a “complete” power outage, though no reason was given.

MSN then said, via Twitter, that Madison Gas and Electric was “arriving to access the problem.”

“The airport Backup power generators should be functional shortly,” the tweet added.

MSN has assured followers that aircraft are still able to safely land or take off at the facility as airfield operations are not affected by the outage. However, airport officials are urging customers to check with their airlines.

A representative for Dane County Regional Airport has been contacted for additional information, although MSN has said "press availability will be available as additional information is collected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.