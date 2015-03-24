Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton sail on Queen Mary 2

The director of "Grand Budapest Hotel" and several of its stars will be sailing across the Atlantic in June aboard the Queen Mary 2.

Wes Anderson, along with actors Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman, will join passengers on the Cunard Line's flagship for a seven-day New York-to-England sailing beginning June 13.

"Grand Budapest Hotel" will be shown onboard along with other films. The movie, released earlier this year, is about the quirky staff, guests and goings-on at a European hotel.

Anderson, Swinton and Schwartzman will take part in a question-and-answer session with passengers in the ship's Royal Court Theatre, and will be joined by Roman Coppola, who headed the film's special photography unit. The four have collaborated on other films as well, including Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom."

The QM2 marks its 10th anniversary this year. In New York, the ship homeports in Brooklyn, and will sail to Southampton on this trip.