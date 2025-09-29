Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Wealthy Americans ditch US for 'golden' visas in increasingly unexpected regions

Surprising areas are emerging as strategic relocation hubs, says investment migration expert

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
As the popularity of "golden" visas continues to rise, more locations — including some unexpected ones — are appealing to elite Americans who are looking for a "Plan B" residency.

Latin America and Asia are among the latest regions of interest in the spotlight. 

Mo Bennis, an associate vice president at Arton Capital, a global financial advisory and consultancy firm, told Fox News Digital that Americans are looking beyond Europe for secondary citizenship. 

"For years, Europe was the go-to choice for Americans seeking a ‘Plan B’ passport — Portugal, Malta and Greece all saw sustained interest," said Bennis.

Now, he added, "Latin America is booming. Costa Rica, Panama and Uruguay are drawing record numbers of U.S. applicants who want affordability, proximity and flexibility."

wealthy americans golden visa asia

Wealthy Americans are shifting their focus from European "golden" visas to Latin America and Asia for secondary citizenship and residency programs. (iStock)

There was a 660% spike in U.S. citizens applying for residency in Costa Rica, according to Business Insider

Bennis, who is based in Canada, said he also sees Asia rising quickly — with "Thailand and Singapore emerging as strategic relocation hubs thanks to their combination of business-friendly environments, world-class healthcare and lifestyle opportunities."

"Many Americans are realizing that a second residency or citizenship is the ultimate insurance policy against uncertainty," said Bennis.

While critics of "golden" visas argue these programs favor the affluent over ordinary people and can push up the prices of local housing, some African nations are also now appealing to well-off U.S. citizens. 

In a Botswana "citizenship program" launched just recently by Arton Capital, some 13% of those who expressed interest were Americans.

"This shows how hungry Americans are for optionality," said Bennis. 

"It’s clear they’re looking beyond Europe to Latin America, Asia and now Africa as they build a truly diversified portfolio of options for their families and futures."

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

