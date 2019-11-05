Expand / Collapse search
Water on most major airlines not safe for drinking, study shows

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Don’t drink the water on planes — in fact, don’t even touch it.

A 2019 Airline Water Study conducted by Hunter College NYC Food Policy Canter and DietDetective.com investigated the water quality on 23 different U.S. airlines. According to the results, many airlines allegedly provide passengers with unhealthy water.

The study, which evaluated 10 major and 13 regional airlines, according to the website, gave a 0-5 score, with 5 being the best, based on 10 criteria, including “fleet size, ADWR violations, positive E. coli and coliform water sample reports and cooperation in providing answer to water-quality questions.”

Alaska Airlines and Allegiant are the two major airlines receiving the highest Airline Water Health Score, each with a 3.3. Hawaiian comes in second with a 3.1.

“A score of 3.0 or better indicates that the airline has relatively safe, clean water,” the study shares.

However, in the last two among major airlines are Spirit and JetBlue, each with a score of 1.

The results conclude that nearly all regional airlines, with the exception of Piedmont, have poor scores and several ADWR violations.

The water quality sleuths are also shaming the Environmental Protection Agency for its “very poor response time and lack of cooperation answering detailed questions” regarding major airlines’ ADWR violations.

For passengers planning on flying sometime soon, the study’s authors advise to “never drink any water onboard that isn’t in a sealed bottle; do not drink coffee or tea onboard; and do not wash your hands in the bathroom, bring hand-sanitizer with you instead.”

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.