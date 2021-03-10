Walt Disney Company celebrating 100 years with exhibit in 2023

The Walt Disney Company is gearing up to celebrate a huge milestone.

The company announced last week that it will be opening an exhibit in two years to mark its 100th anniversary.

The exhibit -- which hasn’t been named yet -- will span 15,000 square feet, complete with hundreds of historical artifacts from the company and an "immersive environment of sight and sound," the announcement said.

DISNEY WORLD’S NEW ‘RATATOUILLE’ RIDE GETS OPENING DATE COINCIDING WITH 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Rebecca Cline, Walt Disney Archives’ director, said in a statement that the exhibit will mark "a century of unparalleled innovation and storytelling."

"This groundbreaking exhibition will celebrate the wonder of Disney, from 1923 to the present and into the future," Cline said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SC Exhibitions has already started developing the exhibition in partnership with Studio TK, a collective of archivists, visual artists and entertainment technology experts, the announcement said.

The exhibit will debut in February 2023 in Philadelphia at The Franklin Institute. It will also have its global premiere in later months, according to the announcement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It’s thrilling to bring Disney’s crown jewels -- art, memorabilia, costumes, props, and one-of-a kind treasures -- to public view -- and to explore the story of one of the world’s most creative entertainment companies," Disney expert, historian and exhibit co-curator Paula Sigman Lowery said in a statement. "Many of these objects have never before been seen outside the company’s archival, animation, and Imagineering vaults."

IMMERSIVE ‘HARRY POTTER’ EXHIBIT SET FOR WORLD TOUR IN 2022

The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and will celebrate its centennial in two years.

Meanwhile, the company’s Florida theme park, Walt Disney World Orlando, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an "18-month event" starting on Oct. 1 of this year, the theme park announced in February.