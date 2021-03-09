Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World’s new ‘Ratatouille’ ride gets opening date coinciding with 50th anniversary celebration

Epcot's new ride and French restaurant opening Oct. 1

By James Leggate | Fox News
A new "Ratatouille" ride and a French restaurant are set to open at Walt Disney World Resort later this year, but don’t worry – humans will be preparing all the food.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the new ride, called "Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure," will open in the expanded French pavilion section of Epcot at the Florida resort on Oct. 1.

The family-friendly ride will make guests feel like they’ve shrunk down to the size of Chef Remy the rat and that they’re scurrying through the restaurant from the 2007 animated movie, according to Disney.

Photos from the upcoming attraction show riders in cars made to look like cartoon rats riding past oversize food containers and kitchen appliances.

Nearby, a new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, is also set to open on Oct. 1, according to Disney. The eatery will offer a menu of crepes, buckwheat galettes and French hard cider. Both sit-down and quick-service options will be available.

Work on the ride, restaurant and expanded French pavilion – which is modeled after Paris as imagined in "Ratatouille" – is currently underway.

Oct. 1 is also the day Disney has set for the beginning of Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The 18-month "World’s Most Magical Celebration" will feature new experiences and décor at the resort’s theme parks and elsewhere, according to Disney.

In Epcot, where the "Ratatouille" ride is opening, plans include new lights to shine off the reflective panels on Spaceship Earth – the structure that looks like a giant golf ball.

Disney World is currently open, though there are coronavirus-related protocols in place. Park reservations are required, and visitors will need masks.   