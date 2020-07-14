US and UK ban airline after it is discovered over 25 percent of its pilots may not have legitimate licenses

It’s probably better that airline pilots have real licenses.

An international airline has been banned from operating in the United States and United Kingdom. The decision comes after it was discovered that a significant percentage of the airline’s pilots could be flying with fake or falsified licenses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has suspended Pakistan International Airline’s authorization to operate to U.S. destinations, Forbes reports. The airline was reportedly notified of the suspension on July 1, the same day that the European Union Air Safety Agency began enforcing a ban on the airline from its airspace.

According to Forbes, PIA issued a statement saying, ” EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorization to operate to the E.U. member states for a period of six months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision.”

Fox News previously reported that Pakistan’s state-run airline had grounded at least 150 of its pilots after accusing them of cheating to get their licenses. Specifically, the airline believed that these pilots had other individuals take exams for them.

The issues were uncovered following a probe into a deadly crash that killed 97 people in Karachi in May.

When the announcement of the pilots’ grounding was made, Abdullah Hafeez, spokesman for PIA, said, “We will make sure that such unqualified pilots never fly aircraft again.”

Some believed that the situation may be worse, however. Pakistan’s aviation minister, Ghulam Sarqar Khan, had previously stated that 262 out of 860 pilots had “fake” licenses.

Forbes reports that investigations into the airline’s pilots continue.