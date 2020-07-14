Expand / Collapse search
Passenger claims American Airlines flight attendant 'violently' shook her, accused her of stealing: suit

The woman is seeking more than $1 million from the airline

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An American Airlines passenger is suing the airline over an alleged assault by a flight attendant she said occurred on a late December flight from Miami to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Nathalie Sorensen is claiming a flight attendant named “Thor” grabbed her arm and shook her “violently” while accusing her of stealing a blanket, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Miami woman alleges in the lawsuit that she was asleep in first class with her fiance when the attendant shook her awake and yelled at her, “I know you stole this blanket!” Sorenson has said the blanket she was using was her fiance’s.

Nathalie Sorensen is claiming a flight attendant named “Thor” grabbed her arm and shook her “violently” while accusing her of stealing a blanket on a flight to Dallas. (iStock)

According to the lawsuit, reported by the Dallas Morning News, the woman was “crying and shaking” while her fiancé told the attendant to leave her alone.

“This is my airplane, I am the head flight attendant and I can touch whoever I want,” the suit claims the man said.

Sorensen also claims Thor had police waiting for her upon deplaning. After a reported short interview with the six officers, the woman was released.

The woman filed the lawsuit in Dallas and is seeking more than $1 million, claiming suffering “great mental pain, and in all reasonable likelihood will continue to suffer in this manner for the duration of her natural life.”

In a statement to Fox News, the airline said it was investigating the incident.

“We are reviewing the lawsuit and the details of the flight. We take the safety and comfort of our customers very seriously and we’re committed to providing a positive experience for everyone who travels with us," a spokesperson said.

Recently the airline has come under criticism for the choice to begin booking its middle seat during the coronavirus pandemic.

