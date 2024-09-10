Expand / Collapse search
TRAVEL

US Army helicopter in Florida open for overnight stays through Airbnb

Repurposed Army helicopter 'pad' open for bookings in Brooksville, Florida

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Airbnb is offering guests a unique opportunity to stay in a repurposed chopper in Brooksville, Florida.

Six guests can spend nights in a Chinook CH-47D helicopter that sits in the Moto Ranch at Withlacoochee State Forest.

"This iconic ‘choppa’ with the modern amenities of home, cannot be found anywhere else in the world," says the Airbnb listing. 

The repurposed U.S. Army helicopter has two bedrooms with four beds and one bathroom.

helicopter airbnb

Airbnb is  taking their home-stay offerings to new heights, offering a unique opportunity in Brooksville, Florida. (Bryan Ferguson)

One bedroom, located in the cockpit, replicates the in-flight experience characterizing pilot and co-pilot chairs facing a front window, according to the listing. 

"There is so much to take in; from the custom epoxy poured countertops embedded with all kinds of surprises, the custom tiled bathroom, to the view of the ‘bones’ of the Chinook now on display behind the clear sections of wall," the listing says.

helicopter airbnb in Florida

The helicopter is equipped with a fully stocked kitchen, satellite, Wi-Fi and TV, and air conditioning. (Bryan Ferguson)

An Airbnb spokesperson told Fox News digital via email that the company sees travelers searching for more unique bookings.

"They are looking for Airbnb accommodations that go beyond the stay and offer fully immersive experiences," said the spokesperson.

helicopter 3

"Nestled in the stunning Withlacoochee State Forest, this repurposed helicopter is the perfect retreat for those looking to combine a unique accommodation with the thrill of outdoor exploration," an Airbnb spokesperson told Fox News Digital. (Bryan Ferguson)

The helicopter is equipped with a fully-stocked kitchen, satellite, Wi-Fi, TV and air conditioning.

helicopter Airbnb booking in Florida

The helicopter "pad" is equipped with a fully-stocked kitchen, satellite, Wi-Fi and TV, and air conditioning. (Bryson Ferguson)

"The Chinook CH-47D helicopter at the Moto Ranch in Florida is a prime example of a one-of-a-kind experience that travelers can find on Airbnb," said the spokesperson.

Guests have access to plenty of outdoor activities with trails to hike or mountain bike with a body of water for fishing, kayaking and canoeing. 

Prices for an overnight stay in the helicopter range roughly from $164 to $509, depending on dates.