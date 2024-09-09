Expand / Collapse search
TRAVEL

From a car tire to a Rolex and more, the most bizarre items left in hotel rooms

Hotels.com releases new report on oddest and most common items left behind by hotel guests

Ashley J. DiMella
Published
Hotels.com has released a "Hotel Room Innsights Report" that reveals the most common and surprising items left behind by travelers. 

The company, based in Dallas, Texas, gathered information from more than 400 of their partner hotels worldwide.

Some of the most bizarre items left behind are a pet lizard, a chicken, a $6 million watch and a car tire.

The priciest items forgotten by visitors are a Birkin bag and a Rolex.

PERSON HOTEL

Hotels.com has released a "Hotel Room Innsights Report" that reveals the most common and surprising items left behind by travelers. (jacoblund)

Ten percent of hotels reported that guests left behind their dentures, according to the report.  

"Despite efforts like 'lost and found' boxes, some hotel staff have gone to the extreme to reunite guests with their possessions," said the report.

Hotels.com dubbed some workers "hotel hero[es]" with one driving 100 miles to return a passport, another running several blocks to deliver items before a cruise ship departed and one shopping to replace a lost teddy bear for a young traveler. 

HOTEL CLEANING

Hotels.com surveyed more than 400 of their hotel partners to create a report on some of the most common or bizarre items left behind by hotel guests. (andresr)

The oddest room service requests consisted of an Evian-filled bathtub, 4 pounds of bananas and a caviar hot dog.

"At Hotels.com we know hotels inside and out – it's in our name. By asking hotels to reveal the secrets behind their most memorable stays, we discovered that these 'innsights' have actually inspired services available to guests today," Melanie Fish, vice president of global public relations at Hotels.com, said in the press release attached to the report.

The company also revealed the most common items left behind by hotel guests. 

See the list below.

hotel items left behin split

The oddest room service requests were also included in Hotels.com's report. The requests included an Evian-filled bathtub, 4 pounds of bananas and a caviar hot dog, according to the company. (iStock)

Most common items left behind by hotel guests

1. Chargers and power banks

2. Dirty laundry and clothes

chargehrs

Hotels.com found that chargers and power banks are the most common items left behind by travelers.  (iStock)

3. Adapters

4. Makeup and toiletries

makeup

Makeup and toiletries are the fifth most forgotten items in hotel rooms, according to Hotels.com. (Ivan Bajic)

5. Underwear

Fox News Digital reached out to Hotels.com for additional comment.