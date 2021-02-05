Universal Orlando reopening Volcano Bay after maintenance closure

Volcano Bay will be reopening after its four-month "seasonal closure."

On Thursday, Universal Orlando announced that its water theme park will open on Saturday, Feb. 27. The park closed on Nov. 2 for "annual maintenance," FOX Business previously reported.

According to the park website, tickets are already available for people who want to visit the park on Feb. 27. Universal said it will roll out its three-park annual and seasonal passes as well as vacation packages "in the weeks ahead."

However, the company warned that Volcano Bay could fill up fast.

"Due to increased demand, while we limit attendance as part of our enhanced procedures, parks may reach capacity more quickly at times throughout the year, and entry to the parks may be limited or unavailable for the day of visit at times throughout the year," Universal Orlando tweeted Thursday.

In its announcement, Universal Orlando said Volcano Bay will follow all the same coronavirus safety procedures it put into place last year.

Those procedures include temperature checks, limiting capacity, enforcing social distancing and following "aggressive cleaning and disinfecting procedures."

Universal also said face coverings will be required inside restaurants, stores and when entering and leaving Volcano Bay. However, face coverings are not allowed on slides and in pools.

Universal Orlando’s three theme parks were shut down in March because of the coronavirus but reopened in June with enhanced health and safety measures.

In October, Universal announced it would temporarily close Volcano Bay for the winter, starting on Nov. 2.

At the time, Universal estimated that the park would be closed for about four months -- until around March 1 -- for maintenance.

"We will use the seasonal closure to conduct annual maintenance on several attractions and areas of the park at the same time," Universal’s website said at the time.