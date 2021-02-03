Dubai theme park opens tallest swing ride in the world

A theme park in Dubai has broken the world record for the tallest swing ride.

Measuring 460 feet, the Bollywood Skyflyer at Bollywood Parks Dubai lifts riders up to a height that is equivalent to that of a 42-story skyscraper and spins them around in a circle for a thrilling airborne adventure.

The previous world record holder was the 450-foot Orlando StarFlyer, which first opened to the public in 2018 and is located at the Florida-based retail and entertainment destination ICON Park.

According to the Bollywood Parks Dubai website, its swing ride is meant to offer a "hang gliding" experience.

"It is a unique attraction that appeals to both young and old, the adventurous and not so adventurous," the amusement park summarized. "You will also experience motions like lifting, dropping and rotating at varying speeds."

The Bollywood Skyflyer was constructed with double-seated swings that can hold up to 24 people at a time. At night time the ride lights up with flashing rainbow colors, photos and videos of the ride show.

Visitors seeking high thrills can find the ride in the Rustic Ravine section of the park, which is themed after the village landscape of rural India.

The Bollywood Skyflyer is one of nine new rides to open at under Dubai Parks and Resorts – the parent company of Bollywood Parks Dubai and other theme parks in the United Arab Emirates city.

Bollywood Parks Dubai reopened towards the end of January, according to a Facebook post. The Bollywood Skyflyer has reportedly been under operation since the park’s return on Jan. 21. Multiple social media posts have since been shared to promote the new attraction.

Dubai is one destination that is still allowing tourists into its city despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. All travelers entering Dubai must take a coronavirus test and receive a negative result no more than 72 hours before their departure, according to guidelines shared by the United Arab Emirates.

At the time of publication, the United Arab Emirates has more than 313,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. Fewer than 900 of those cases have resulted in death.