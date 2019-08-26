United Airlines plane turns around mid-way to Hawaii due to mechanical issue: report

A United Airlines plane that took off from San Francisco on Sunday was forced to turn around mid-way into its flight to Hawaii due to a mechanical issue, a report said.

The passengers “deplaned normally” at the airport and will be compensated and put on another flight, the airline told SFGate.com.

The cause of the mechanical issue on Flight 694 was not immediately known, but it was due to land at Kona International Airport at 2 p.m. Instead, the Boeing 737-900 arrived at San Francisco International three hours after departing.